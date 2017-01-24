Used drug syringes dumped in Sheffield phone box

Used drug syringes were found dumped in a Sheffield phone box this morning.

They were found in the box on the corner of City Road and Fitzwalter Road, Norfolk Park.

Sheffield Council staff are due to remove the syringes today.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the phone box until it has been cleaned.

