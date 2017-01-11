Urgent hunt for missing Sheffield boy, 13

Police have stepped up their search for a Sheffield youngster who disappeared from home on Friday.

Ronnie Coleman was last seen at around 3pm in Darnall Road, near to the cemetery, police said. He has not been seen or heard from since and police said despite a public appeal for information, Ronnie has not yet been found. His worried parents have been driving around looking for him for two days. Sergeant Katie Hammond, who is coordinating the search for Ronnie in Sheffield, said: “I want to thank those members of the public who have already come forward to volunteer information about possible sightings of Ronnie.“Despite this, we have not been able to establish Ronnie’s whereabouts or confirm that he is safe and well. “Ronnie – if you’re reading this, please know that your family are incredibly worried about you.

"Your parents are searching for you themselves – your father has travelled back from working away and has been driving around for two days looking for you.“Please make contact with someone so we know you’re safe. If anyone out there has seen Ronnie or spoken with him, please get in touch with us so we can bring him home.”Ronnie is about 5ft 6ins tall with shaved blonde hair.He is know to visit the Manor and Richmond areas of Sheffield. Police believe Ronnie may be wearing a blue and grey tracksuit and dark blue trainers. Call police on 101 quoting incident number 670 of January 6 2017.