Urgent appeal to find Sheffield man who went missing from home in middle of night

An urgent appeal has been issued to find a man who went missing from his Sheffield home in the middle of the night.

Martin Shaw, aged 54, left his home in High Green sometime between 12.30am and 6.30am this morning and has not been seen since.

His family has now issued a desperate appeal through South Yorkshire Police for information on his whereabouts.

A police spokesperson said: "Neither his family or the police know where he may be at this time or where he may be heading and are growing increasing concerned for his welfare.

"Martin is a white male, 5ft 9ins tall with a large build. He is almost bald with shaven hair and is believed to be wearing blue trainers with a silver Nike tick, jeans and a beige coloured t-shirt.

"Have you seen Martin or know where he is? Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Martin Shaw is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 149 of Monday 26th June 2017."