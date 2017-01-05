UPDATE: Woman suffers head injury in accident on major Doncaster road

A 30-year-old woman has suffered a head injury after being hit by a car on one of Doncaster's busiest roads.

Police were called to a road traffic collision at Thorne Rd, Doncaster at 12:03pm today where a grey coloured BMW X5 was in collision with two pedestrians.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 30-year-old woman was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with a head injury which is not believed to be life threatening, while the second woman, 25, was also taken to hospital with a minor injury.

"The 60-year-old driver was not injured.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 347."

The A18 Thorne Road was closed in both directions between Ledger Way and the Wheatley Hall Road roundabout until 1.20pm this afternoon, while recovery work took place.

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they were called out to the collision at 11.59am.

They added: "A crew was sent out, as was a rapid response team in an air ambulance.

"Two people injured in the crash were sent to hospital by road."