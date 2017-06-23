UPDATE: Woman seriously sexually assaulted in early morning Sheffield attack

A Sheffield street was cordoned off this morning after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted.

Police set up the cordon outside Design Workshop on Wilson Street, Neepsend, at around 3am following the attack

Police in Sheffield

Officers said that a woman had been seriously sexually assaulted in the Rutland Road area of Sheffield.

The cordon was removed by 9am but an employee at Design Workshop said he was "shocked" to hear about the attack as he arrived for work this morning.

An employee at Design Workshop said: "I got to work at about 6.30 this morning and the police cordon was already up.

"The police wouldn't really tell us anything. All they told us was that a woman had been attacked during the night.

"It's very rare for something like this to happen around here but it's very shocking to see."

An investigation is underway and the victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.