UPDATE: Woman in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Sheffield

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Sheffield.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after hitting the woman and crashing into the side of a Sheffield shop at the junction with Manor Oaks Road and Duke Street in Park Hill.

The scene of the crash at the junction with Manor Oaks Road and Duke Street. Picture: Glenn Ashley/The Star

The suspect was quickly detained by police on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst being disqualified as officers carried out routine patrols in the area.

An eyewitness close to the scene described the terrifying moment the incident occurred.

Owen Brass, 35, had popped in to see a friend at the Citizens Advice Bureau on Manor Oaks Road in Park Hill when a car came crashing into the side of the store.

Mr Brass said he heard a 'massive boom' and rushed out to see a woman lying on the floor. People were said to rush to the woman's aid shortly after.

Pictures taken from the scene at the junction with Manor Oaks Road and Duke Street show a grey Mazda MPS badly damaged after hitting the shop wall.

Mr Brass said: "I heard a screech and there was this massive boom sound. I was really shocked, it took my a few seconds to realise what had just gone on.

"I rushed outside and saw the woman lying on the floor. I then saw two men jump out of the car - one was arrested by police further up the road and another man got away.

"People ran over to see to the woman. There was petrol pouring out of the car

"The whole thing seemed to happen so fast - I don't know if the woman pulled through or not. I hope she's okay.

"I'm very lucky, If I had left home 30 seconds later it would have been me and not the woman that was hit."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Around 11.30am this morning, a grey Mazda collided with a building and hit a pedestrian on Manor Oaks Road, Sheffield.

"A 48-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with what is thought to be serious injuries.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst being disqualified. He currently remains in police custody.