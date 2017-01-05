UPDATE: Two people rushed to hospital after 'serious' accident on major Doncaster road

The air ambulance has been called and two people have been rushed to hospital, following a serious accident on one of Doncaster's busiest roads.

The accident took place on Thorne Road, near to KFC in Wheatley just before midday.

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they were called out to the collision at 11.59am.

They added: "A crew was sent out, as was a rapid response team in an air ambulance.

"Two people injured in the crash were sent to hospital by road.

"We cannot confirm any further details on the people injured at this time."

Thorne Road was closed in both directions between Sandall Park and Shaw Lane roundabout following the accident, but has now re-opened.

There is also heavy traffic in both directions at the A630 junction.

A spokesman for Doncaster Council Tweeted: "The section of road is likely to be closed for up to two hours."

The number of vehicles involved in the collision is not yet known.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.