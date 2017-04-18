UPDATE: Two people injured in Doncaster crash

Two people have been have been injured, following a two-vehicle collision on a Doncaster road this afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It was reported to police at around 1.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday 18 April), a grey MG VTI-Tech and white Peugeot van had collided with each other on Old Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster.

"Both drivers were seen to by paramedics but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening."

The road was closed for over an hour following the collision, but it has now re-opened.