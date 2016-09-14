UPDATE: Turtle Bay to consider scrapping planned move to Sheffield due to council licensing condition

A popular Caribbean restaurant chain is considering whether to scrap its plan to open a new Sheffield eatery over controversial safety measures ordered by the council.

Turtle Bay officials have said they are 'bitterly disappointed' at Sheffield Council imposing a condition to stop waiters carrying food and drink sharing a staircase with customers.

They said the decision 'calls into the question the viability of our project' to open up a new restaurant in the former NUM building in Sheffield city centre, which is currently undergoing a £5m redevelopment.

Turtle Bay property manager George Waite said: "We are bitterly disappointed with the outcome which calls into question the viability of our project.

"We are presently considering the position with the help of our lawyers."

Health protection officials at Sheffield Council said they could not support the license under the current form which would see waiting staff carrying food and drink sharing a staircase with customers saying there was 'potential risk'.

Turtle Bay has 34 restaurants across the UK including this one in Leeds

The Star understands the restaurant's move to Sheffield is now under threat after councillors instructed a food lift should be installed to transport food and drink.

Restaurant bosses and health officials had already come to several agreements to other issues in the planning application.

But the two parties couldn't find an agreement and it was left to councillors on the committee to decide.

Councillors at a licensing committee hearing on Tuesday agreed with health protection officials and imposed a condition banning Turtle Bay waiting staff from using the stairs to carry food or drink to the mezzanine floor where 32 people would be seated.

Turtle Bay representatives argued at the meeting that six other sites which waiting staff share a staircase have never had any issues until now.

The restaurant chain has said it's considering its position and will liaise with lawyers on where to go next.

All parties involved with the move are said to be trying to come to some sort of compromise.

Bosses have the right to appeal to Sheffield Magistrates' Court within 21 days of the decision.