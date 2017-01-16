UPDATE: Suspected drug-driver arrested after after collision leaves elderly man fighting for life

A suspected drug-driver is being questioned by police after an 89-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Sheffield.

A blue Vauxhall Astra was in collision with the elderly man in Boston Street, near to the junction with Cemetery Road, in Highfield at 12.15pm yesterday.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit and being unfit to drive through drugs.

Any witnesses should call police on 101.