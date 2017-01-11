UPDATE: Sheffield storage firm ripped open by winds says 'no customers' belongings are damaged'

The owners of a storage business ripped open by today's high winds have sought to reassure customers that none of their belongings have been damaged.

Gale force winds caused 40ft high steel panels to be ripped away from the side of the Armadillo Self Storage building in West Bar this morning.

Police cordoned off the scene and closed part of the road as a safety precaution.

A spokesperson for the business confirmed nobody's belongings stored inside had been affected.

They added: "Due to high winds, our Armadillo store in Sheffield West Bar has suffered some damage to the external cladding of the building. The damage is only on the exterior of the building, and it has not affected the interior or customer’s belongings inside.

"We are working with the local authorities and we will be carrying out the necessary repairs as soon as possible today. In the meantime the police have cordoned off the front entrance of the store and the corner of the building where the damage is.

"We have made our customers aware of the temporary closure, and hope to be open for business as normal later today, via our entrance on Paradise Road."

An onlooker, who did not want to be identified, said earlier: "If the wind blows and one of the panels comes off it could take someone's head off."