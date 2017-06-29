Update: Sheffield man found by police after being missing for 11 days

A Sheffield man who had been missing for 11 days has been found following a police appeal.

Mohamed Al-Jalal, aged 34, was last seen at around 5pm on June 18 in the Page Hall area and was reported missing the following day.

Earlier today South Yorkshire Police renewed their appeal for information on his whereabouts, saying they were “growing increasingly concerned”.

Extensive enquiries had failed to trace him but Mr Al-Jalal has now been found.

In an update, the force revealed he had been found safe and thanked the public for their support.