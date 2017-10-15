UPDATE: Seven-year-old taken to hospital after Sheffield crash

Have your say

A seven-year-old child has been hospitalised after an accident in Sheffield this afternoon.

The child was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital for observation after the accident at the junction of Bell House Road. Gregg House Road and Oaks Fold Avenue, Shiregreen.

A Blue Vauxhall Corsa collided with a green VW Estate at about 12.50pm.

The seven-year-old was one of two children involved. The four-year-old was also in the car, though it's unclear which car they were travelling in.

Ambulance and police attended the scene, along with with a Streets Ahead team who are removing the debris.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the children were in shock after the accident, and one had a 'minor head injury'.