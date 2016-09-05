UPDATE: Promising boxer told he will never fight again following machete attack at Sheffield pub

Wounded Sheffield boxer Luke Smedley has been told by doctors he will never fight again following a horrific machete attack at a city pub.

The dad-of-four said he was slashed by a man armed with the bladed weapon outside the High Noon pub in Woodthorpe on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened outside the High Noon pub on Saturday afternoon

His injuries were so bad, the wound went straight through the flesh right down to the bone.

Luke, 28, said the man also swung the weapon in the direction of his brother Nicki, missing his face by a matter of inches.

Two cars which were waiting for the man, described by Luke as an ‘Asian looking lad’, fled the scene shortly after, driving off at high speed.

Luke has been in the process of turning professional after 50 wins from 58 fights in the amateur boxing scene.

But after suffering his injury, the distraught fighter told The Star: “I’ll never box again, I’ve been told my left arm will never fully recover.”

“I’m just down, I’m so depressed by it, I can’t even hold my 10-week-old baby - It’s heartbreaking.”

South Yorkshire Police deployed several armed response units and forensic teams to the scene on Mosborough Road after the pub’s landlady called 999.

Speaking exclusively to The Star, the promising boxer revealed the terrifying moment a man armed with a machete hacked his arm.

The 28-year-old, was in the pub with his brother and friends when he got a call asking him to come outside.

The dad-of-four from Woodthorpe said he walked outside the pub towards a car and was confronted by the man.

He said: “The first thing I can remember was putting my arm up to defend my self and the blade had gone straight through. The first reaction was to take my T-shirt off and wrap my arm up to stop the bleeding. I can’t remember a great deal, I was in complete shock.”

The landlady of the pub then called the police which prompted a huge emergency response.

Despite feeling lucky to be alive, he fears his boxing career may now have been ended. “ I’ve been told my left arm will never fully recover,” he said.

"My kids have been crying. It’s really upsetting for them knowing what’s gone off.”

The boxer started fighting aged nine and won 50 of 58 amateur fights. He was in the process of turning professional in the light-middleweight division.

“Turning pro at my age, I thought this was my one chance and only chance and I knuckled down and got in good shape. I was looking forward to a decent future in boxing and now that’s been taken away from me.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they received a call at 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon reporting a male had struck another man on the arm with a machete, and a 28-year-old man was taken to the Northern General Hospital in an ambulance shortly after.

They said: “CID has now taken over the investigation.”

Contact police 101 quoting the incident number 615 of September 3, 2016.