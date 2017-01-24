UPDATE: Police seal off two Sheffield parks

Two Sheffield parks have been sealed off this morning, with a huge police cordon in place.

Both Weston Park and adjoining Crookes Valley Park are sealed off with police tape.

All entrances to the parks are under police guard.

It is believed that the cordon was put in place at around 7am this morning.

Details of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

An inner cordon is in place close to the band stand in Weston Park.

BREAKING: Sheffield park cordoned off by police

