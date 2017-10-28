UPDATE: Police not treating flat fire that killed Sheffield man as 'suspicious'

An investigation into the cause of a fire that killed a Sheffield man living in a top floor flat this morning has got underway, as a spokesman confirmed 'police are not treating it as suspicious'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called to Colley Drive, Sheffield just after 7.30am this morning (Saturday 28 October), following reports of smoke coming from one of the top floor flats.

The scene in Colley Drive, Parson Cross following the fatal flat fire. Picture: Chris Etchells

"A man in the flat has sadly died as a result of the fire.

"Enquires are now ongoing alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to determine the exact cause of the fire however police are not treating it as suspicious."