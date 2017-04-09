UPDATE: Police launch investigation into 'disturbance' on Sheffield street

Police have launched an investigation into a disturbance on a Sheffield street late last night.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Scott Road at around 11.50pm last night.

Upon their arrival they found that two cars had been damaged.

A third vehicle, believed to be a 4x4 type car, is thought to have left the area shortly afterwards.

Police closed the road for an hour whilst a helicopter was seen searching the area.

An investigation is now underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and police would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area last night.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 1453 of 8 April 2017.