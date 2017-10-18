UPDATE: Police confirm man's injuries following 'disturbance' near Sheffield Cathedral

Have your say

Police have confirmed a man was injured during a disturbance between a group of men in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

Police and ambulance crews were called out to Church Street, near the Cathedral, just after noon.

The police cordon.

A police spokesperson said: "One of the men, aged 31-years-old, suffered an injury to his head and was taken to hospital.

"The cause of the injury has not yet been confirmed.

"Officers are currently making enquiries in the city centre to identify the others involved."

Police cordon.

The incident comes amid earlier eyewitness reports that one man had been stabbed by another and the knifeman was now at large.

An officer at the scene told how witnesses said there had been an argument between two men and a knife was allegedly used.

He added: "A male casualty was taken to hospital and the other ran off after the incident."

The scene was cordoned off earlier and there appeared to be clothing on the floor with blood on them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 355 of 18 October 2017.