UPDATE: Part of Sheffield city centre cordoned off by police

Part of Sheffield city centre is cordoned off by police this morning.

The cordon has been in place for over 12 hours, with local residents unaware of what has happened.

Officers arrived at the West One complex, between Division Street and West Street, at around 6pm yesterday.

The area is still cordoned off and under police guard this morning.

Officers are concentrating on an area near to the restaurants in the complex.

Locals claim a fight broke out yesterday, which moved along West Street.

They said a larger cordon was in place yesterday, which covered the area between Mappin Street and Vodka Revolution.