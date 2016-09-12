UPDATE: One lane re-opens after South Yorkshire motorway crash involving four lorries

One lane of a South Yorkshire motorway remains closed this morning following a collision involving four lorries.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the northbound stretch of the M18 between junctions 1 and 2 - Bramley and Edlington - earlier this morning.
Highways England is warning motorists to expect delays.
The agency said emergency services are leaving the scene and vehicle recovery arrangements are in place.
Long delays are expected.
