UPDATE: Man talked down from bridge over M1 near Sheffield

The M1 near Sheffield was closed in both directions earlier this morning after a man was spotted on a bridge.

Emergency services were called at around 9.30am this morning following reports of concern for a man on a bridge over the M1 motorway.

Police closed the motorway between J36 and J37 to deal with the incident as delays built in the area.

Police revealed at around 10.45am that the man had safely been talked down from the bridge and the road has reopened.

Highways England warned motorists that there were still delays in the area but these were now clearing.