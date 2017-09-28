UPDATE: Key witnesses found as South Yorkshire detectives probe bizarre 'kidnapped and dumped at boating lake' claim

Detectives have found two key witnesses as part of a probe into a bizarre incident in which a man claimed he was kidnapped, beaten and dumped at a boating lake.

Police said two members of public found an injured 22-year-old man at Manvers boating lake in Rotherham at about 2am on Saturday, June 17.

Manvers Lake.

They took him to the nearby Dearne Valley Fire Station in Manvers Way where emergency services were called to administer treatment.

The man then told officers he had been kidnapped from Church Street in Swinton in the early hours of that morning, assaulted and then taken to the lake.

Police appealed for the two good samaritans who helped the man to come forward and a spokesperson for the force said they have now been located. They thanked the public for their help during the appeal.

Two 24-year-old men have previously been charged in connection with the incident. They appeared at court in late June charged with kidnap and legal proceedings are ongoing.