UPDATE: Driver fighting for his life after crash outside South Yorkshire secondary school

A man is fighting for his life after a serious crash outside a South Yorkshire secondary school this morning.

South Yorkshire Police closed Haugh Road in Rotherham at 7.30am after a serious crash outside Rawmarsh Academy.

A blue Peugeot collided with a wall on the road and the driver, a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital.

His injuries have been described as life-threatening.

No one else was hurt in the collision.

Haugh Road was closed at the time of the collision but has since been reopened.

Anyone who may have seen the collision, or was in the area at the time, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 147 of 20 April.