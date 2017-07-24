UPDATE: Dramatic pictures show aftermath of lorry after fire on M1 near Sheffield

Firefighters have now managed to extinguish a lorry after it burst into flames on the M1 near Sheffield.

Crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have been tackling the blaze throughout the morning after the lorry caught fire at around 10.30am.

The fire has now been extinguished by the four fire crews and a water carrier from Staveley.

However, Highways England said the motorway is still closed northbound from J29A Chesterfield to J30 Worksop.

Motorists have been advised to follow the "Hollow Triangle" diversion symbol and exit the M1 at J29 onto the A617 westbound.

At the next roundabout take the A619 eastbound and at the roundabout with the A616 take the westbound exit and continue on the A616 to rejoin the M1 northbound at J30.