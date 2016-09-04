UPDATE: Detectives continue investigation after missing Sheffield boy is found

A four-year-old boy who went missing has been found safe and well.

A spokesman from South Yorkshire Police confirmed the investigation surrounding the circumstances of the boy's disappearance will continue.

Earlier today, police said the boy went missing from his home on Rock Street in Burngreave at 10.30pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Thanks for sharing our appeal. The boy has been found safe and well. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances which led to his disappearance."