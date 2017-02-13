UPDATE: Death in Sheffield hotel and bar not suspicious, say police

The death of a man in a Sheffield hotel and bar is not being treated as suspicious by the police.

South Yorkshire Police today confirmed that the body of a man in his 40s was found at The Harley on Glossop Road, close to the University of Sheffield campus, yesterday afternoon.

The man's body was found in a hotel bedroom at the venue.

Staff at The Harley posted on Facebook yesterday that the man had taken his own life.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a hotel in Glossop Road, Sheffield, at about 1.35pm yesterday afternoon, where the body of a man in his 40s was found.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death."

The Harley's Facebook page post reads: "It is our sad duty to report that this morning we tragically lost a life to suicide in the Harley.

"We have been dreading this day for years as we have watched the vulnerable in society lose their support.

"Our thoughts are with the family. We will be shut for the rest of the day."

Commenting on the post, Raegan Webster wrote: "RIP you're going to be truly missed. And everyone you have left behind is devastated. So sad. You were far too young. Thinking of you always"

An inquest into the death is expected to be opened this week.