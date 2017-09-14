UPDATE: Children evacuated from Sheffield school after basement fire

Have your say

A basement fire caused staff to evacuate children from a Sheffield school earlier today.

Two crews from Rotherham Station and one from Parkway were called out to Wincobank Nursery Infant School at 10.45am.

Pupils and staff were spotted by onlookers congregating in the playground at fire assembly points while crews tackled the blaze.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the fire was sparked by an electrical problem in the basement.

She added: "There were no injuries and all of the children and staff are safe and sound."

Nobody was available at the school for comment when we rang.