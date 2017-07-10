UPDATE: Car blocking Sheffield tram tracks after two-car crash

Trams have been suspended between two Sheffield stations after a car crash.

Stagecoach Supertram tweeted at around 11.15am that trams were not currently running between Sheffield Station and Gleadless following a "serious incident".

South Yorkshire Police said two cars had crashed at around 10.40am on Hollinsend Road with one of the cars blocking the tram tracks.

The vehicle is currently awaiting recovery.

Police said nobody is thought to have been seriously injured in the crash.

Stagecoach said that they were still unable to run between Sheffield Station and Gleadless, reiterating there would be "more updates soon".

Passenger's tram tickets are valid on FirstSouthYorks & StagecoachYrks buses between City and Manor Top, Gleadless & Herdings as a result.