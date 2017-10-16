UPDATE: Armed police make three arrests after Sheffield 'takeaway driver is threatened' in Parson Cross

Armed police arrested three men on suspicion of firearms offences, The Star has learned.

Police were alerted to an incident at around 8.55pm on Saturday, October 14, where a takeaway delivery driver had reportedly been threatened outside a property on Margate Drive in Parson Cross, by three unknown men.

It was also reported to police one of the men was believed to have been in possession of a gun.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The men drove away in a blue Renault Clio but police managed to track them down they and were stopped by police on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough at around 10.15pm.

"The three men, 20 and two aged 21-years-old, were all arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. They have since been released."

A video sent to The Star shows armed police surrounding a car on Catch Bar Lane at the junction with Leppings Lane and Middlewood Road in Hillsborough on Saturday night.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101 quoting incident number 1132 of October 14, 2017.