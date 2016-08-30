Update: Air ambulance lands on South Yorkshire motorway after crash

An air ambulance has landed on a South Yorkshire motorway this morning following a crash.

The collision happened on the northbound stretch of the A1(M) earlier today, between J36 for Warmsworth and J35 for the M18.

The Highways Agency said the A1M northbound is closed and there are four miles of slow traffic on the approach to J35.

Sheffield retail quarter could create 5,000 jobs

Burglars hunted over series of break-ins across Sheffield

Massive drop in school fines issued by Sheffield council following landmark case

98.6% of mot9or crooks in Sheffield get away with it

Sheffield Wednesday: Take David Jones' red card as a warning over new rules urges Tom Lees