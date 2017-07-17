UPDATE: 13 arrests including for drugs, human trafficking and theft during operation to smash Sheffield's criminal underworld

A total of 13 suspects have now been arrested for a range of offences including drug possession as part of a police operation today.

More than 100 police officers have been in action today as part of Operation Duxford across the city.

South Yorkshire Police have been providing regular updates on their work - and the latest arrest figure stands at 13.

Suspects have been arrested for a wide range of offences, including failing to attend at court, drug possession and theft.

Officers began the day by executing several drugs warrants in the city centre and Broomhall, recovering a quantity of suspected Class C drugs.

Meanwhile, immigration officers arrested three individuals - one on suspicion of human trafficking.

Two people have been reported on summons to attend court – one for begging offences and one for possession of cannabis – by officers patrolling the city centre. Another man has been cautioned for begging.

More drugs were recovered in the afternoon, when officers focused their attention on the Burngreave area. Quantities of cannabis were seized and one man arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences.

Chief Inspector Russell Hughes said: "We chose to focus our efforts and work alongside partner agencies to respond to concerns around street begging and associated antisocial behaviour in the city centre, antisocial behaviour in the south west of the city and in particular the Abbeydale Road corridor, as well as responding to concerns about suspected drugs-related crime in the Broomhall area.

"This is in addition to maintaining a visible police presence in the Burngreave area following recent incidents of violent crime.”

As part of the operation, a stall was set up on Fargate in the city centre to raise awareness of homelessness and begging, and the support available to vulnerable individuals. Police officers from the Sheffield Central LPT manned the stall supported by Sheffield DAACT, Addaction, Sheffield Council, the Cathedral Archer Project and the soup kitchen.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: “I know homelessness and rough sleeping is something many people care about, so we want to raise awareness of the support available and how they can get involved. This is being done as part of the ‘Help Us Help’ campaign, which highlights what local charities, services and the council offer and how they work in partnership to support vulnerable people."