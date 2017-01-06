University to open its doors for visit day

Sheffield University is adapting the changing nature of potential students' habits at a visitor day on Wednesday.

The university will welcome a host of prospective students to Sheffield for its visit day.

The day is designed to be far smaller than the open days, but will still give those who might study in Sheffield an insight into life at the university.

About 150 are expected for the day.

Those attending will get campus tours and departmental visits, and check out potential accommodation.

There will be presentations from students about managing money and why they chose to live and study in Sheffield.

The university's head of UK/EU Recruitment and Recruitment Support, Jenni Saville, expects visitors from across the country.

"Literally all over the place," Nottingham resident Ms Saville said.

There is even a potential student coming from the Isle of Man to find out more about living and studying in Sheffield.

The deadline for applying for most undergraduate courses is January 15, and Ms Saville said changing habits meant students were leaving it right up until the last minute.

"The peak of applications is in the week before," Ms Saville said.

That's different to previous generations, who have made the decision early. Some had made the choice before Christmas.

Parental involvement in making the decision where to study is one factor in changing that. The high cost of living away from home makes the decision so much harder to make.

"They are much more aware of their options," Ms Saville said.

"It's for anyone who's undecided."