University of Sheffield ‘one of UK’s best employers’

The University of Sheffield has been recognised as one of the best employers in the UK for workplace equality, for the fourth year in a row by a leading LGBT charity.

In acknowledgement of its commitment to gender equality, diversity and inclusion, Sheffield has been ranked in Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index 2017, which showcases the best employers for LGBT equality.

The index received more than 90,000 responses from staff at workplaces all over the UK and had 439 organisations submitting applications to be included in the rankings, making it one of the largest national employment surveys in Britain.

The latest ranking acknowledges the University’s efforts to tackle discrimination and create an inclusive workplace for lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees.