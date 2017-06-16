University Campus Barnsley opens it doors

University Campus Barnsley is holding an Open Day next Tuesday, June 20, for anyone interested in studying a university programme.

UCB offers an individual university experience at its town centre campus in the heart of Barnsley, which gives students the skills and knowledge required for their chosen careers.

A wide variety of full and part-time programmes are available in subjects including Acting, Animal Management, Music Technology and Production, Popular Music, Public Services, Sport; as well as Construction, Engineering, Games Design and Health and Social Care.

The Open Days are relaxed events and are held over two sessions, starting at 2pm and 6pm. Those interested in studying at UCB will have the opportunity to attend a presentation from the Dean of the University, talk to staff in subject areas, take a tour of the campus, get information on student finance, chat to current students and find out about student life.

UCB has industry standard resources and competitive course fees across all subject areas so the Open Day is the perfect opportunity to come in and have a look at the facilities and chat to staff to discuss the finance options available.

Lorraine Copley, Dean of UCB, said: “We look forward to welcoming all visitors to the campus for the Open Day and showing them how studying with us can help them progress into their chosen career. Open days and drop-in sessions throughout the year are a great way to find out more about UCB and we would encourage you to visit and find out all you need to know.”

Visit universitycampus.barnsley.ac.uk/register to register in advance, or just turn up on the day at UCB, on Church Street in Barnsley. Everyone is welcome.