University bar to have licensed reviewed today after Sheffield student's death exposes drug use level

A student union bar at Sheffield University will have its license reviewed today following the death of a student who took drugs on a night out.

Joanna Burns, 22, who had just completed a degree in mathematics at Sheffield Hallam University, died after taking MDMA last month.

Joana Burns

She had been at The Foundry in the University of Sheffield's students' union building with friends on a night out when she fell ill.

The young student was rushed to hospital but could not be revived.

Her friends told South Yorkshire Police that they had each paid £7 for the drug before they got to the venue.

Police chiefs called for the review following Joana's death and revealed that on the night she fell ill 'a large quantity of drugs were seized' at the venue.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley's report reveals that during a visit to The Foundry one week before Joana died, the drug bin at venue was found to be 'overflowing' with substances seized over a number of months.

The drugs had either been confiscated by revellers or found around the club and in the toilets.

Police revealed there were 98 packets of powder, 31 packets of tablets or pills, nine packets of cannabis and four cannabis spliffs.

Chf Supt Morley said: "From visits to the premises prior to this incident, officers from the licensing team at South Yorkshire Police have recovered a large quantity of drugs which had been seized by door staff.

"It is apparent there is an underlying issue of drugs supply and consumption at the premises.

"South Yorkshire Police have concerns regarding the use of controlled drugs by young persons, particularly students in Sheffield."

A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after Joana's death before being released under investigation.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police revealed a third arrest had been made.