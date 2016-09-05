Unique chance to learn about freemasonry as Sheffield-based masonic hall opens doors to the public

Members of the public are being invited to take a look inside one of South Yorkshire’s most impressive masonic buildings as part of an event to celebrate the rich heritage of the area.

Tapton Masonic Hall is throwing open its doors on Friday, September 9, from 11am, as part of the latest ‘Heritage Open Days’ festival - an event in which old buildings across the country open up for public tours.

For those attending the ‘Tapton Experience’, there will be tours of the original house, which was built in 1855, and a talk by one of the guides covering Tapton’s illustrious history, including details about the Shore family, who were related to Florence Nightingale.

In addition, one of the building’s masonic temples will be open complete with displays of masonic regalia, and two of the brethren will be on hand to answer any questions visitors may have about freemasonry.

Peter Eville, a member of Hallamshire Lodge which meets in the hall, said: “Tapton Hall is a very well-known Sheffield landmark, one that is rich in history and a place where Freemasons have been meeting since 1964.

“The hall is a very popular venue for functions and weddings, and our temples, which we are incredibly proud of, are always a keen talking point amongst visitors.

“The Heritage Open Days are a great way for the public to find out for themselves about freemasonry – namely what we are about, who we are, and what we do. And no doubt we will dispel a few myths too in the process.”

In addition to tours on the day, there will be free tea and coffee on arrival. For more information visit http://www.taptonhall.com/about-us/