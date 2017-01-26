Undercover police officers in action to catch burglars prowling Sheffield streets

Undercover police officers are in action in a Sheffield suburb in a bid to catch burglars.

They have been used in Woodhouse following a spate of break-ins and more patrols are planned in other burglary hotspots in the hope of identifying culprits.

Inspector Jason Booth said: "Officers on both plain clothes and uniform patrol have been out stopping both vehicles and people who may be out committing crime, as well as making visits to known offenders.

"A male was stopped in Woodhouse who was wanted by both the courts and the police and he has since been arrested on suspicion of a recent burglary in that area. He is currently in custody.

"We have more patrols planned in different areas at various times."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.