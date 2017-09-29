Ukip face accusations of 'ripping-off' Premier League logo

The Premier League is believed to be consulting its lawyers over accusations that Ukip's new logo is a "rip-off" of the emblem of English football's top flight.

A party spokesman insisted the design, which features a purple lion on a white background like the Premier League's logo, "is not a rip-off" and stressed that Ukip had "checked" that it does not infringe copyright, declaring: "We're not that stupid."

The Ukip logo and the Premier League logo.

But the Premier League's legal team is understood to be looking at the image before deciding whether it agrees.

Ukip chairman Paul Oakden told BBC Two's Daily Politics: "I'm not worried.

"For a start, I don't mind Ukip being associated with the Premier League ... If they (the Premier League) feel they have a right to take legal action I'm sure they'll consult with their lawyers.

"We did our due diligence before we put these logos to the membership and, as I said, we are perfectly comfortable."

The logo (left) of Ukip, which bears a close resemblance to the emblem (right) of football's Premier League.

The logo has alreadysparked a war of words between Gary Lineker and Ukip.

On seeing the design, the Match Of The Day host tweeted an "eyes rolling" emoji and the message: "The @premierleague will be thrilled."

The Ukip spokesman then commented: "Gary Lineker is a very well-known, somewhat sanctimonious, extremely well-paid TV celebrity who has their own opinions."

But the ex-England star hit back: "But I'm working hard on having someone else's opinions."

At Ukip's party conference in Torquay, the spokesman said the lion was broadly recognised as a symbol of Britain and joked that it has been named "Flossie".

Concerns that Ukip's new leader, to be announced shortly after 5pm on Friday, may not like the new logo were dismissed.

"The last three leaders had a logo that they didn't decide on, logos aren't necessarily the purview of the leader," the spokesman said.

The lion design won a vote among members to replace Ukip's famous pound sign logo, beating an effort apparently meant to represent sails.