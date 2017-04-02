TWO YEARS AGO TODAY: The Queen visited Sheffield for the traditional Maundy service

On this day in 2015 thousands of people lined the city centre streets as The Queen visited Sheffield cathedral for the traditional Maundy service.

Hundreds of people and dignitaries gathered inside the Cathedral to watch the traditional service on April 2, 2015 - the first time South Yorkshire has played host to it.

Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh attended the Royal Maundy Service at Sheffield Cathedral on Thursday 2nd April 2015. Pictured are Danny Whiteland and Elliott Whiteland.

The Queen was accompanied by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh on her visit to the Cathedral.

Her Majesty the Queen celebrated her 89th birthday in 2015, and to mark her age a total of 89 women and 89 men received the Maundy coins during the Queen's visit.

During the service the Queen, dressed in a turquoise coat and matching hat, distributed specially-minted money to the men and women, all from the South Yorkshire area.

The recipients were given two leather pouches, one red and one white, of which contained Maundy coins equating in pence to the Queen’s age.

Eileen Maher, aged 74, from Norfolk Park, Sheffield received the coins.

At the time of the visit Mrs Maher had been involved with St Marie’s Cathedral, in the city centre, for 40 years and was also a trustee of the charity, LIFE.

Following the service, she said: “It is difficult to describe how I feel. I am elated and overwhelmed. “I am just so proud to be representing not only my family but the Catholics at St Marie’s cathedral and the charity LIFE.”

