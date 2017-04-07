Two wheels in aid of four legs - Sheffield couple embark on Hebridean Way bike challenge

Superfit Walkley couple Rachel Edge and Tim Stevens are taking to two wheels in support of four legs when they set off the Hebridean Way bike challenge.

The pair are cycling the length of the Outer Hebrides, covering 185 miles and ten islands in aid of Sheffield assistance dog charity Support Dogs.

The Brightside-based charity trains disability assistance dogs for adults with epilepsy and physical disabilities, and children with autism.

Rachel and Tim, who live in Boyce Street, are also taking their dog Harper along in a reinforced trailer. They plan to spend 10-12 days cycling from the island of Barra up to the most northerly point on Lewis, via six causeways and two ferries, wild camping on local beaches, and staying in dog-friendly hostels.

Rachel is a freelance designer who creates the charity’s regular magazine Aura, while Tim runs a woodland adventure company, Living Adventures, in Oughtibridge.

“As well as raising awareness for the fantastic work that Support Dogs so, we’d also like to raise around £500 as they have changed many families’ lives,” says Rachel,

Danny Anderson, Support Dogs’ fundraising manager said: “A very big thank you to Rachel and Tim for embarking on this challenge on our behalf. We continue to rely on the generosity of the public to fund our work, which enables adults and children with disabilities to lead fuller, more independent lives.”