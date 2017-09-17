Search

'Two taken to hospital' after Sheffield United and Norwich City fans clash outside Bramall Lane

Two fans were reportedly taken to hospital following Sheffield United's game with Norwich City
Two people were reportedly taken to hospital after fans clashed outside Bramall Lane.

Reports on social media said two Norwich City fans were taken to A&E following the full-time whistle after violence spilled onto the street.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Blades as Norwich secured a rare away win after a 23rd minute goal from Yanic Wildschut.

The game was over shadowed by a bottle thrown at Canaries keeper Angus Gunn and the away side's time-wasting as the clock neared the end of the game.

A picture posted on social media shows emergency services huddled around a pool of blood outside the away end.

Danny Jackson posted: "It all started with Norwich fans giving it Wednesday chants and then next thing Sheffield (United) lot kicked off."

Matthew Garrett tweeted: "Not nice to hear about a small portion of Sheffield United fans attacking away supporters, as well as throwing bottles at players! #ncfc"

Edward Seaman posted: "Saw one - innocent I must add - #NCFC fan get knocked clean out. Yes our performance wasn't pretty but no place for violence in football."

Blades fan Steve Lee tweeted: "United fans here - me and my lad caught up in it. Appalled at what happened but in context 99% of Blades are good people. Reflects society."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman told edp24.co.uk they had arrested a 22-year-old man from Norwich on suspicion of assault, and a 39-year-old man from Norwich on a public order offence.