Two seriously hurt in Boxing Day crash

Two people were seriously hurt after a crash on the South Yorkshire border.
The accident happened on the B6058 Station Road, between Killamarsh and Halfway, at about 9.30pm on Boxing Day.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said a grey Renault Clio had left the road near the bridge that passes over the River Rother.
A 20-year-old man from Killamarsh and 17-year-old woman from Woodseats were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 832 of December 26, 2016.
Today’s top stories:
Arctic Monkeys confirm new album rumours in Sheffield
Cobnar Cottage to be put up for sale after complete refurbishment
Council targets rogue Sheffield landlords after highest ever number of convictions
Meadowall Boxing Day mayhem, but quieter in city
SPECIAL REPORT: Burmese refugees find hope in Sheffield
Get all the latest Blades stats
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE