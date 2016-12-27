Two seriously hurt in Boxing Day crash

Two people were seriously hurt after a crash on the South Yorkshire border.

The accident happened on the B6058 Station Road, between Killamarsh and Halfway, at about 9.30pm on Boxing Day.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said a grey Renault Clio had left the road near the bridge that passes over the River Rother.

A 20-year-old man from Killamarsh and 17-year-old woman from Woodseats were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 832 of December 26, 2016.

