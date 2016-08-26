Two Rotherham children’s homes earmarked for closure by council

Two children’s homes in Rotherham are set to be closed.

Rotherham Council is considering shutting two of its three remaining children’s homes – Cherry Tree House and Silverwood.

The council said the proposal comes after concerns were raised at both homes through Ofsted reports.

A spokesman said: “Although subsequent improvements were made, these were not enough to maintain confidence in the future operations of both homes.”

The council says it wants to place looked-after children with foster families instead of in homes in future.

Deputy leader Gordon Watson said: “Residential care placements will continue to be appropriate for some children and young people with very specific needs and circumstances, but these will be fewer in number going forward.”

Payments to foster carers will be increased.