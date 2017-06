Two people are being treated in hospital after a crash in Sheffield city centre.

Police closed Furnival Gate and traffic was diverted in the city centre after the crash at around 12.05pm today.

Three cars, a grey Volkswagen Passat, a white Toyota Auris and an Audi are said to have been involved in the collision, outside of the Currys store.

Two people have been taken to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be minor injuries.