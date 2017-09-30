Two people arrested for attempted murder following stabbings in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

Two people have been arrested for attempted murder following stabbings in Sheffield city centre.

Police are investigating two separate fights which broke out during the early hours in which three people were stabbed and a man was hit over the head with a bottle.

Police corden off an area of Barkers pool in Sheffield city centre.

Detectives believe the two fights are linked and possibly involve the same people.

Five people have been injured and one person is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Four people have been arrested and are in police custody - two on suspicion of attempted murder and two in connection with a public order offence.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the first fight took place at about 4am and as a result one person was arrested.

He said that police were called to a second fight on Cambridge Street, in which three people were stabbed and a male hit over the head with a bottle.

A number of streets, including Cambridge Street, Carver Street/Division Street and Barker's Pool, remain cordoned off. There is also no access to Bethell Walk.

Witnesses are urged to call 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.