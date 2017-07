Police seized two off road bikes in Doncaster yesterday after discovering them in an alleyway.

Officers from Doncaster Council's neighbourhood response team attended an incident with Doncaster Central Police Community Support officers yesterday.

They managed to find the bikes in an alleyway nearby.

The bikes were seized and one male who admitted to driving one of the bikes will be issued with a formal police warning.

No details of the exact location in Doncaster area were given.