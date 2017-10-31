Two off-road bikes seized in crackdown in Doncaster

Two off-road motorbikes have been seized in a crackdown in Doncaster.

During an operation involving Doncaster Council's neighbourhood response team, South Yorkshire Police’s off road bike team and police community support officers, two bikes were seized in Conisbrough.

A number of complaints had been received from residents in the area.

Councillor Chris McGuinness, Doncaster Council's Cabinet Member for Communities, said: "We have a zero tolerance stance on all crime and anti-social behaviour.

"Residents can be confident the council and its partners are tackling problems like these in our communities.

"This recent operation sends a clear warning out to those involved that we will take action and seize motorbikes if people are causing a nuisance. This is another example of joint working at its very best."

Sergeant Dave Jones said: “This operation is just one of many we have across Doncaster and will continue to carry out, with the help and support of Doncaster Council, to tackle nuisance off-road bikes in the local area.

"We are aware of concerns raised about disruption and distress caused by off-road bikes, and I hope through this action our communities feel reassured that we are working to address this.”