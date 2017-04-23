Two men taken to hospital after BMW crashes into ditch on South Yorkshire country lane

Two men needed hospital treatment after the car they were travelling in crashed into a ditch last night.

Fire and ambulance services were called to the scene in Thrybergh Lane, Thrybergh, at about 11.15pm and found a BMW car on its side.

One man aged in his 20s managed to get out by himself but the other, who was about the same age, was stuck inside. Firefighters from Rotherham Central Station used specialist equipment to free him from the vehicle.

Their injuries were thought to be minor and they were taken to Rotherham General Hospital for a check-up. No other vehicle was involved.