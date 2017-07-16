Two men 'critically ill' after suspected drugs use on night in Sheffield

Two men are critically ill in hospital after they are believed to have taken drugs on a night out in Sheffield.

The men, both aged 20, are being treated in hospital after falling ill outside Tank nightclub, in Arundel Street in the early hours of yesterday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said both men remain in a 'critical and potentially life-threatening condition' and an investigation is underway.

A force spokesman said: "Police were notified at around 4.45am on Saturday, July 15 that two men in Sheffield had been taken to hospital and were critically ill, believed to be as a result from the potential consumption of drugs.



"The men, both aged 20, are thought to have been on a night out in Sheffield when they became ill outside of Tank nightclub on Arundel Street and had to be taken to hospital.



"Both remain in hospital at this time in a stable condition. Their families have been informed and an investigation is now underway."

In a statement posted on the Tank Facebook page the club said the two men had fallen ill in 'what appears to be a drug related incident'.

The statement added: "Shortly after arriving at Tank at around 2am two customers began to display signs of distress.

"Our staff called for medical attention and cared for the young men in the meantime.

"Tank is cooperating fully with the authorities as they investigate the incident and we maintain our zero tolerance to illegal drugs."

The club chose not to open on Saturday night 'out of respect' for the two men and their families.

The incident comes just weeks after a student died after taking drugs on a night out in the city.

Joana Burns, 22, had just completed a degree in mathematics at Sheffield Hallam University when she died after taking MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, on a night out with friends University of Sheffield’s Foundry bar on June 6.

Another student - a 20-year-old woman - also took drugs at the Foundry and fell seriously ill on the same evening. She remains in hospital, where her condition is now described as stable.

Police are investigating claims the woman bought the drug from two men on the premises.

Last week the bar was ordered to tighten its security. Members of Sheffield Council’s licensing-sub committee agreed that the bar could keep its licence but imposed 11 additional conditions in a bid to crack down on drugs.