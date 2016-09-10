Two men arrested over arson attack on Jaguar XK in B&Q car park

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of setting a Jaguar XK on fire in a B&Q car park.

The arrests have been made in connection with an incident on Thursday, September 1 in the B&Q car park at the Spire Walk Business Park in Chesterfield where it is believed a car, a Jaguar XK Dynamic R, was set alight deliberately.

The suspects, aged 24 and 31, have been released on bail as the investigation continues.

A spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank several members of the public who have come forward."

Anyone with any information should contact PC Ian Burton at Chesterfield Police Station by calling 101.