Search

Two men arrested over arson attack on Jaguar XK in B&Q car park

Police

Police

0
Have your say

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of setting a Jaguar XK on fire in a B&Q car park.

The arrests have been made in connection with an incident on Thursday, September 1 in the B&Q car park at the Spire Walk Business Park in Chesterfield where it is believed a car, a Jaguar XK Dynamic R, was set alight deliberately.

The suspects, aged 24 and 31, have been released on bail as the investigation continues.

A spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank several members of the public who have come forward."

Anyone with any information should contact PC Ian Burton at Chesterfield Police Station by calling 101.

Back to the top of the page